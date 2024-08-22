Hyundai Santa Cruz Enters 2025 Model Year With A Big Price Jump

The poor-selling Hyundai Santa Cruz has entered the 2025 model year with a number of enhancements, including standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Revised exterior styling, a redesigned cockpit with a curved panoramic display that brings together the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, as well as new advanced safety tech pretty much sums up the facelift.

Hyundai presented the 2025 model in March 2024 at the New York International Auto Show. The first examples are to arrive in dealer showrooms in the fall, with prices kicking off at $28,500 sans the $1,395 destination charge. By comparison, the 2024 model continues to be listed on Hyundai's configurator at $26,900 plus the very same $1,395 destination charge.