Hyundai Santa Cruz Plans To Invade The Compact Truck Segment - Can Good Looks Sway You To Buy One?

Not content with sending us all crazy with its future-cool Ioniq 5 EV, Hyundai is turning its attention to something more traditional: trucks. Specifically the Honda Ridgeline and the upcoming Ford Maverick.

And this teaser ahead of a full reveal on April 15 gives us a glimpse at Hyundai’s first line of attack. Called the Santa Cruz, this muscular compact pickup’s sweeping arch flares, kicked up windowline and sporty sloping C-pillar give it a significantly more dynamic look than any other truck in the segment.