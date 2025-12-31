Hyundai Santa Cruz Walks Away As The Most Reliable Unibody Pickup On The Market

Check the latest J.D. Power quality & reliability ratings, and you're going to find the Hyundai Santa Cruz sitting at the top with a rating of 88 out of a possible 100, leading the next-most reliable unibody pickup by two points, beating Ford and Tesla for the number one spot. You'd expect the Honda Ridgeline to be on top, but it only scored 82 points.


If we look into reports filed with the NHTSA, this rating seems to check out, with the 2024 model having just 14 complaints on file, and a single recall.

 


