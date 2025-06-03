Hyundai Santa Fe Crowned As 2025 Women's World Car Of the Year

If you had trouble sleeping, it was probably because you didn't know what the 2025 Women's World Car of the Year is. Now you can go back to bed, as you just learned that the new-gen Hyundai Santa Fe won the award. The all-female panel of jurors comprising 82 car journos from 55 countries drove, assessed, and voted on numerous vehicles before narrowing down the list to just six at the beginning of the year. These included the MINI Cooper (Best Urban Model), Kia EV3 (Best Compact SUV), Audi A6 e-tron (Best Large Car), Toyota Land Cruiser (Best 4x4 and Pickup), Porsche Panamera (Best Performance and Luxury Car), and Hyundai Santa Fe (Best Large SUV).



