Hyundai Say It Will Take 1 to 2 Generations To Go Back To Analog Controls

Just last week, we saw a demo of Hyundai’s next-generation infotainment system—one dominated by a massive, Tesla-style central touchscreen. If you’re among the growing plurality of enthusiasts and buyers who are turned off by the elimination of physical controls in cars, this development may have alarmed you. It alarmed us, which is why we sat down with Hyundai Motor Group’s chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke at the Seoul Mobility Show, who was quick to assure us that the future of analog interfaces is still bright, and we need only look ahead another generation or so for cars with less on-screen real estate.



