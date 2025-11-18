Hyundai Says EVs Need To Charge As Fast As ICE Vehicles Do To Refuel

Electric vehicle charge speed has to keep developing until it matches the time needed to refuel a petrol car, even if only to give drivers reassurance rather than because they actually need the functionality. That’s according to the boss of Hyundai’s new European development centre, Tyrone Johnson. “The expectation from customers is that it will take three minutes to fill a car, the same as it does with an internal-combustion engine,” Johnson told Auto Express. “It’s maybe perception rather than reality, but they worry about range anxiety and whether they will suddenly need to drive 200 miles. The goal is to get to the same speed as ICE.”



