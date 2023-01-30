Hyundai Says Genesis X Convertible Will Be The Brand's Flagship Model

The Genesis X Convertible wowed the crowds at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year as the third and final concept in a series of upscale electric GTs envisioned by Hyundai Motor Group's luxury brand.

These concepts are said to preview the marque's design language in the electric era – Genesis plans to launch only EVs from 2025 – and not only that. As it turns out, a luxury electric coupe inspired by the Genesis X will eventually be produced, Automotive News reports.

Peter Lanzavecchia, the chairman of the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council and owner of Genesis of Cherry Hill in Marlton, New Jersey, told the publication that Luc Donckerwolke, the brand's chief creative officer, said at the Genesis annual meeting that the X Convertible concept will make it to production.