Hyundai Says It Will Debut Brand New Models At The 2026 Paris Motor Show

The South Korean automaker Hyundai just held a local media event at home to present its best-selling Tucson and Tucson XRT novelties, and we can easily imagine the C-segment crossover SUV will feature its European premiere at the 2026 Mondial de l'Auto in France.

The fifth generation of the best-selling Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV was first revealed online in August 2026 in KDM specification, and this month it also featured its world premiere for the local media. Next up are the international versions, of course, the European and North American ones, especially.