Hyundai Says The World Needs Cheaper Performance Cars And Plans To Make Them

Performance vehicles from mainstream brands are somewhat rare these days, as only a handful of non-luxury brands still cater to enthusiasts with fun cars. Hyundai is one of the exceptions with its N-badged models, and to our surprise, more affordable models are on the way. These will slot somewhere between the true N cars and the entry-level N Line models. The announcement made today during Hyundai’s CEO Investor Day calls for a new “high-volume performance” lineup. Perhaps the most interesting part is that these models will borrow powertrains and other hardware from the full-fat N cars. Although the Korean brand only mentions “powertrains,” without specifying whether it’s talking about combustion engines and/or electric motors, there’s a good chance this new series of performance models will have both ICE and EV models.



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