Hyundai Secures Chip Order And Now Predicts A Normal Year

It's been a rough year for most automakers as the semiconductor chip shortage either eliminated some key features from new vehicles or halted production entirely. Hyundai hasn't been unaffected as production at its Ulsan plant in South Korea was stalled earlier this year. Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kona are manufactured there. But it seems there is reason to believe that the worst is behind us. At least, that's according to an unnamed Hyundai executive who believes that the chip shortage has bottomed out. "We expect it will get better gradually from the third quarter, although some chips will do so from the fourth quarter," said the exec. Apparently, Hyundai has already ordered chips for both 2021 and 2022.



