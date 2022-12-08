Hyundai Sedan Tries To Mate With A Lamborghini Huracan - What Would THAT Love Child Look Like?

These boots are made for walking, as the song goes. In the case of this blue Hyundai i40, these boots were made for walking all over you, even if you’re a Lamborghini Huracan that just so happens to have the right of way.



A very strange and very costly accident happened at a small intersection in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, on the morning of August 11. Surveillance video and photos from the scene of the accident have been posted on social media, where they quickly went viral and, as these things go, sparked a very heated debate on who was at fault.





