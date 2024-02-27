Hyundai Shines In IIHS 2024 Top Safety Pick Awards Nabbing 16 Spots

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its 2024 Top Safety Pick awards Thursday.

The Hyundai Motor Group won the most awards this year, nabbing 16 awards across its three brands: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. Mazda earned the most Top Safety Pick+ awards of any individual brand with five.

The midsized luxury SUV class had the most award winners with 12 while small SUVs, midsize SUVs and midsize luxury SUVs each had five Top Safety Pick+ winners.

"The high number of SUVs that earn awards probably reflects the dominance of those vehicles in the U.S. market," IIHS President David Harkey said in a press release. “But it’s disappointing that only four pickups and four midsize cars earn awards, considering the popularity of those classes.”