Hyundai has unveiled the RN24, a bare-bones rolling lab that uses motorsport-inspired tech to preview the “near future” of the brand’s high-performance EVs.

Based on the same E-GMP platform as the Ioniq 5 N but 340mm shorter, thanks to a redesigned battery pack, the concept pairs its sibling’s 641bhp, 546lb ft dual-motor set-up with a lightweight, WRC-inspired chassis.