Hyundai Slashes Ioniq 6 Prices By $4,100 To Undercut Tesla Model 3

If you’re in the market for a stylish and affordable electric vehicle, you might want to check out the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 as the automaker has quietly announced the model will start at $37,500.



That’s $4,100 less than its predecessor and it means the car now costs less than the Tesla Model 3, which begins at $38,990. However, the Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range isn’t terribly impressive as it has a 53 kWh battery that only provides 240 miles (386 km) of range. That isn’t the only downside as the car has a rear-mounted electric motor producing a modest 149 hp (111 kW / 151 PS) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.





