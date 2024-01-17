Hyundai Spiffs Up The Kona EV With N Line S Trim

According to the Korean automaker, the Kona Electric can be specified with the extra goodies in the N Line and N Line S trim levels in the United Kingdom, which are priced from £40,395 (equaling $51,124) and £43,095 ($54,541) respectively.



The bundle brings new front and rear bumpers with a sportier design, different side skirts, glossy black side mirror casings, and an optional two-tone paint finish with a black roof. The wheels are also exclusive to this configuration and measure 19 inches in diameter.



Further setting it apart from its stock self, the Kona Electric N Line also gets cloth or Eco Alcantara and leather upholstery, front sports seats with extra side bolstering decorated by the N Line logo, red contrast stitching, red details on the N Line steering wheel and dashboard panel, bespoke pedals made of metal, and a black headliner.





Read Article