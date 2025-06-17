Hyundai Spits Out An Amazing 10 Cars Per Second At World's Biggest Factory

Looking out from the bridge of the Morning Christina, the view is filled with thousands and thousands of factory-fresh Hyundai cars.

Up to 6000 of them are being loaded onto the 11 decks of the 380-metre-long vessel, bound for California, across the Pacific Ocean. “It’ll take about 13 days,” says the ship’s captain. “Then we’ll come back and do it again.”

This is the final step of a unique process in car manufacturing that is based here at Hyundai’s Ulsan plant on the south-eastern coast of South Korea. With a dock literally on site, cars are built, tested and shipped all in one seamless operation.