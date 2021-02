Hyundai has now officially unveiled the Ioniq 5, its first electric car in a series of next-generation EVs under its new Ioniq sub-brand.

The automaker might have hit it out of the park with this out-of-the-box EV and attractive specs.We already had a pretty good idea of what the Ioniq 5 would look like.



Hyundai confirmed that it would be based on the previously unveiled “Concept 45,” and they had already unveiled some images of the production version.