Hyundai Targets The Camper Van Segment With Staria Minivan

Since its debut last year, the Hyundai Staria has grabbed the attention of minivan aficionados due to its spaceship-like styling. After the passenger, commercial, and school bus variants, Hyundai launched a Staria-based camper van in South Korea, which could make a great competitor for the VW Transporter California and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo series. The Staria Lounge Camper is based on the highest trim of the Staria’s range, coming with all the tech and luxurious features you would expect from a modern high-end minivan. Visually, it stands you from its siblings thanks to the aerodynamic-optimized electric pop-up roof extension and the side awning, which can transform it into a mobile camping spot. Despite the extra bits, the total height is 2,095 mm (82.5 inches), which means it can fit in most underground garages.



