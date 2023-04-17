Hyundai Teams Up With AAA To Insure Models That No One Else Will Due To Theft Risk

Hyundai is still very much in damage control mode when it comes to the spate of thefts involving its easy-to-steal vehicles, and the company has now announced a program in collaboration with AAA insurers to provide various insurance options for owners of affected cars.

Well over a year ago, videos on social media went viral about an easy method of stealing Kias and Hyundais, leading the Korean automakers to announce an anti-theft software update for models like the Accent and Kona.

However, it was a case of too little, too late, as major insurance companies had already begun to refuse the issuing of new insurance policies on affected models. That put many Hyundai and Kia customers in a predicament, leading to the newly announced program with AAA insurers.