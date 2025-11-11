Hyundai Teases Details On Ioniq 6 N Performance Sedan

The next performance battery-electric vehicle from Hyundai is preparing for its global rollout in early 2026. Already confirmed for Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, the lower-slung brother of the Ioniq 5 N crossover promises 601 horsepower by default and 641 ponies in boost mode.

Hyundai splits the boost figure between 303 kilowatts for the rear drive unit and 175 kilowatts for the front, resulting in 650 metric horsepower.



Boost mode is available for 10 seconds at a time, and its recharge time is 10 seconds as well. Capable of charging at up to 350 kW, the 800-volt electric performance sedan needs as little as 18 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80 percent.