Hyundai Teases GTI Killing i30 N - Can The Koreans Topple The Icon?

The facelifted Hyundai i30 N has been teased ahead of its official launch.

The new model will follow the updated standard Hyundai i30 into the showrooms later this year, sporting a few cosmetic tweaks and a new automatic gearbox – both of which promise to keep the hot hatchback competitive with the Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

These teaser images provided our first official look at the revised Hyundai i30 N’s styling. Updates include new front and rear bumpers, revised LED headlamps, tweaked tail lights, fresh V-shaped daytime running lights and a larger bore twin-exit exhaust system. The overhaul is completed with a new set of lightweight 19-inch forged alloy wheels.



skytop

It's about time some challengers appears to go against the VW GTI and R Model. Competition is good for the product development and very good for the consumer.

