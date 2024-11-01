Hyundai Teases Hardcore Ioniq 5 N NPX1

As if the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N wasn’t already potent enough, the carmaker has teased a heavily modified version set to premiere at the Tokyo Auto Salon on January 12 at 21:30 ET. The car looks to be dubbed the Ioniq 5 N NPX1 and could be the finished version of the single-make race car that Hyundai teased back in December.



The darkened teaser video was shared to social media and provides us with a good look at the comprehensive modifications made to the car. For starters, we can see that the NPX1 benefits from flared wheel arches at both the front and rear while also sporting a new front bumper with a more pronounced aerodynamic splitter.





Read Article