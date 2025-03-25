Hyundai Teases Insteroid EV Racer Concept

Over the past few years, Hyundai has created several high-performance electric concepts, proving to the world that it’s committed to building cars that are fun to drive and doesn’t take itself too seriously. It looks to have done this yet again with its latest project, known as the Insteroid. This special one-off, teased with several images and a video, takes the regular all-electric Inster and completely transforms it by taking inspiration from video games. As you may have guessed, the car’s name is a portmanteau of ‘Inster’ and ‘Steroid’ and will be unveiled in the flesh in early April.



