Hyundai Teases New Baby Ioniq Concept

Hyundai has shared the first teasers of a new concept that will premiere on September 9 at the IAA Mobility Show 2025 in Munich. While details are kept under wraps, the concept will likely evolve into a production subcompact EV, likely bearing the Ioniq 2 moniker.
 
The images suggest that the new model will have full-width LED bars for the headlights and the taillights, similar to the facelifted Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan. In terms of bodystyle, the EV appears to adopt a chunky fastback / hatchback silhouette with an integrated ducktail spoiler.
 


