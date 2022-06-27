Hyundai Teases The New Production Ready Ioniq 6 EV Sedan With Multiple Shots

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the most anticipated model launches from the Korean automaker. The production version of the 2020 Hyundai Prophecy concept is ready to be unveiled, as proven by the latest series of teasers, revealing parts of the design.



This is the first time Hyundai shows us parts of the production-ready Ioniq 6, with previous teasers involving sketches and all prototypes caught by our spy photographers being covered by thick camouflage.























Read Article