Hyundai Tells EU Lawmakers They Need To Stop Talking The Talk And Start Walking The Walk About Small City Cars

Hyundai Europe CEO Xavier Martinet has suggested that the EU's forthcoming new M1E category could be an "interesting" way of making more cheap small cars available in the market – but said clarity is needed on exactly how the framework will make it easier for car makers to build such cars profitably.

Full details of the M1E class remain to be confirmed, but the general aim is to relax certain legislation for smaller cars so that manufacturers need integrate less technology and equipment, thereby making them cheaper to build and keeping the list price down for buyers.