Hyundai Three Row Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal

Hyundai is one step closer to its target of selling 2 million EVs per year by 2030. The next model to be unveiled is the Ioniq 9. The Asian automaker is teasing the model that will make its debut in November. Boat-inspired and spacious, the 9 should be available with two battery pack options.

The highly anticipated three-row SUV promises space and versatility. The "9" in the designation places it in the large class of the Hyundai Ioniq's lineup. Its arrival marks the brand's entry into the large electric SUVs segment.

The vehicle will be underpinned by the automaker's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and will be the most spacious so far, offering enough space even to those sitting in the third row.