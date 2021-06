Hyundai will soon axe its 5.0-liter naturally aspirated ‘Tau’ V8 engine as the flagship Genesis G90 sedan switches to forced induction.

AutoDaum reports that when Genesis unveils the next-gen G90 later this year, it will ditch the current model’s 5.0-liter V8 and instead use the new 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 found in other models such as the GV80. Kia also stopped offering the K9 with the same engine earlier this year.