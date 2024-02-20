Hyundai To Boost Sedan Production Because Of Increased Demand

Despite predictions of the sedan’s decline by industry pundits in previous years, Hyundai has defied expectations by announcing plans to boost production of the Sonata and Elantra. This strategic move aims to bolster sales in the U.S. market for the coming year. Hyundai sold 801,195 vehicles in the U.S. in 2023, an 11% increase over 2022 spurred on primarily by demand for its crossovers and electric vehicles. It shifted 132,149 Elantras and 45,344 Sonatas and while it hasn’t said how many examples it hopes to sell of each this year, it believes they will appeal to buyers seeking more affordable vehicles on the back of rising interest rates.



