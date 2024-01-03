Hyundai To Continue Concentrating On Affordable EV Performance Vehicles

Since the introduction of the original Hyundai i30 N, the Korean brand’s N performance arm has developed several highly compelling models. Now, with the debut of the new Ioniq 5 N, they are entering the realm of sporty EVs for the first time. Yet, the question remains: are we likely to see a more affordable EV from N in the near future?
 
This question was directed to Hyundai N’s executive technical advisor, Albert Biermann, during the Australian launch of the Ioniq 5 N. The man behind the performance brand responded affirmatively, stating that “of course,” N would be interested in such a model. However, he acknowledged the challenges, noting that N currently relies on existing platforms and is not at the point where it can develop its own bespoke models with unique underpinnings.


