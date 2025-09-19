Hyundai To Heat Up The Lineup With More Performance Models

Hyundai recently launched the Ioniq 6 N electric sedan, but more high-performance models are on the way. The “N” lineup is set to grow to over seven models by the end of the decade. While details about the newcomers remain under wraps, the goal is for the sporty division to surpass 100,000 global sales. Looking at the current N portfolio, Hyundai is essentially signaling that at least two new models are in development. At the moment, Hyundai offers five N-badged vehicles: the i20 N, i30 N, and Elantra N on the gasoline side, along with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N on the electric side. A production version of the N Vision 74 is also coming, though it’s unclear whether Hyundai counts it among the new additions. It’s more likely to become a limited-run supercar rather than a permanent member of the lineup. Either way, a flagship N model now feels like a question of when, not if.



Read Article