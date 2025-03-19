Hyundai To Introduce High Tech Pleos Brand

In less than two weeks, Hyundai will unveil its “groundbreaking” new Pleos brand. The brand will introduce advanced new software and tech that will be used in upcoming Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles. We will also get our first look at its new development platform. Here’s what we know about Hyundai Pleos so far.

“What if mobility had its own software?” Hyundai asked on Tuesday after teasing its new software-defined brand. The company promises Pleos will “redefine mobility,” but how exactly?

A few weeks ago, Hyundai announced it was holding a developer conference to capitalize on the auto industry’s shift toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs).