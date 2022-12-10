Hyundai To Invest $12.6 Billion Into Programmable Cars

Agent009 submitted on 10/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:44:38 AM

Views : 256 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: worldnewsera.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Fast-moving Hyundai Motor Group says it will plow billions of dollars into developing software in a move to speed product development and boost revenue, including the creation of a new operating system for over-the-air updates in all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles by 2025.

The sweeping initiative will usher in a wave of “software-defined vehicles” armed with technology that performs at “blazing speeds” and bolsters each car’s resale value, according to the automaker.

It will see the establishment of a Global Software Center, the introduction of a Level 3 autonomous driving system, and the launch of two new electric vehicle platforms from 2025, as the South Korean juggernaut jumps into the accelerating race to release “programmable cars.”



Read Article


Hyundai To Invest $12.6 Billion Into Programmable Cars

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)