Hyundai To Invest $12.6 Billion Into Programmable Cars

Fast-moving Hyundai Motor Group says it will plow billions of dollars into developing software in a move to speed product development and boost revenue, including the creation of a new operating system for over-the-air updates in all Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles by 2025. The sweeping initiative will usher in a wave of “software-defined vehicles” armed with technology that performs at “blazing speeds” and bolsters each car’s resale value, according to the automaker. It will see the establishment of a Global Software Center, the introduction of a Level 3 autonomous driving system, and the launch of two new electric vehicle platforms from 2025, as the South Korean juggernaut jumps into the accelerating race to release “programmable cars.”



