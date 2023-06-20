Hyundai To Invest $83 Billion Into EVs By 2032

Hyundai is among the most ambitious traditional carmakers in adopting electromobility. The Korean company is already giving the chills to Ford, GM, and Volkswagen, with plans to sell 2 million EVs annually by 2030. Hyundai announced investments totaling $83 billion by 2032 to make that happen.
 
Hyundai sees a "seismic change" in the auto industry toward electric vehicles and announced massive investments to keep in the game for the long run. The Korean carmaker pledged about 109.4 trillion won ($85 billion) through 2032, with about a third of the funds (35.8 trillion won/$27.8 billion) dedicated to EV development and production. This includes 9.5 trillion won ($7.4 billion) for battery factory development.


