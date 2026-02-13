Hyundai To Make It's EVs Look Like The Rest Of Their Lineup

Hyundai will make its cars look more closely related as it targets a more cohesive line-up, but it won't move completely away from the 'chess piece' design strategy that gives each model a distinct character.
 
The brand's Europe CEO, Xavier Martinet, said the bold Concept Three show car – which previews the forthcoming Ioniq 3 hatchback – was a statement of intent for the firm's plan to continue leveraging striking designs as a means of standing out from the competition and catering to evolving customer demands.
 
"When we revealed the Concept Three at Munich last year, people said: 'Wow, finally – something different that's not another SUV. A very strong design,'" said Martinet.


