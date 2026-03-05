Hyundai To Only Import Performance Ioniq 6 N To The US

Fans of the humble sedan have one more reason to mourn, as the standard-model Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been canceled in the US for the foreseeable future. Potentially due to slow sales and rising tariff costs on imported goods, the automaker announced that its electric four-door would only be offered in America in high-performance Ioniq 6 N form, with plans for the standard models suspended indefinitely. The news is somewhat surprising because the attractively facelifted 2026 model has been seen several times in the US, but alas, we won't get a crack at it.



Read Article