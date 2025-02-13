Hyundai To Recall Ioniq 5 Sedan For Airbags That Won't Deploy

Hyundai Motor America has issued a safety recall affecting a small number of 2025 model year Ioniq 5 vehicles. The zero-emission crossovers in question feature rear side airbags that may not deploy.

According to documents filed with the US auto safety regulator, Hyundai became aware of this problem back in January 2025. As it happens, a newly assembled Ioniq 5 exhibited an illuminated airbag warning light during final inspection. Kyungshin America, the supplier of the floor wiring harnesses used in the 2025 model year Ioniq 5, identified the root cause as being insufficient crimping at the airbag's connector terminal.

Insufficient crimping may result in an open circuit, impeding the deployment signal in the event of a crash. The recall condition was remedied in production with the introduction of new sorting and inspection record management processes, along with increased end-of-line inspection frequency.