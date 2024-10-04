Hyundai To Take On The 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb With 4 Ioniq 5 N EV Entries

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be targeting a new record at the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, hoping to be the fastest entrant in the Electric Production SUV/Crossover class. In order to compete in the Race to the Clouds, the EV won't be totally stock standard, with some changes made for the sake of safety. These include the addition of a roll cage and the removal of the rear seats. Simultaneously, the driver's seat has been replaced with a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat with Sabelt six-point HANS-compatible harnesses. A fire suppression system was also fitted, but other than that, the EV will be identical to the one you can buy at your local dealer.



