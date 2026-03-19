Hyundai To Take On The Civic Type R With New N Model

The Hyundai i20 and i30 N hot hatches might have been swapped for the all-electric 641bhp Ioniq 5 and 6 N, but you’ll be pleased to hear that’s not all the brand imagines itself selling in the coming years. After sitting down with the creator of Hyundai N, Joon Park, the future of Hyundai's performance division looks very bright. And fuelled by petrol. Between now and 2030, Hyundai N will launch over seven new models, and while some of these will be all-electric, the company has also confirmed that some of these new cars will feature combustion engines. Speaking to evo, Joon Park said that while he acknowledges that the ICE performance car market has seen a downturn in recent years, he wants to take advantage of a less crowded marketplace to inject both pure-ICE and plug-in hybrid power into the N range.



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