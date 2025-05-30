Hyundai To Take On Toyota In The Midsized Pickup Market

After years of waiting, Kia has finally rolled out a legitimate pickup truck with the Tasman, leaving Hyundai still on the sidelines. However, the newly appointed head of Hyundai Australia has confirmed that the brand will indeed be launching a pickup of its own, While there’s no official timeline just yet, if everything goes as planned, we can expect to see it hit the market sometime before the decade is out. Perhaps the most logical move would have been for Hyundai to launch its own version of the Tasman, collaborating with Kia to bring a pair of pickup trucks to the market as the two brands have done with several EVs. However, Hyundai Australia chief executive Don Romano says the carmaker has yet to decide what form it wants its pickup to take.



