Hyundai To Terminate Contracts With Suppliers Found Violating Child Labor Laws

Hyundai is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and will terminate contracts with Alabama suppliers found to be in breach of child labor laws. In July, a report from Reuters revealed that there were children working at a metal stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama that is controlled by Hyundai. A 12-year-old was among the children found to be working in the facility. A subsequent investigation from Alabama’s state Department of Labor at SL Alabama, another regional supplier plant, found children as young as 13 that were working.



