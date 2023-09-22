Hyundai Trademarks N74 Name Plate After Concept Car

Hyundai has submitted a trademark application for the “N74” name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), hinting at a possible new sports car inspired by the radical N Vision 74 Concept car that was shown last year, which itself paid homage to a 1974 concept called Pony.
 
With a hydrogen fuel cell and a dual-motor rear-wheel drive powertrain good for 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque, the two-door show car wearing massive rally-inspired white wheels was a thing to behold when it was revealed in July 2022.
 
As for the new filing, it was first spotted by the 7th Mustang forum user eastang and adds a bit of fuel to the fire that started in May, with a report from a Korean publication alleging that the radical hydrogen-powered concept from last year will transition to a series-production two-door sports car named Pony Coupe.


