Hyundai Tucson Gets A New Look And Interior For 2024

We’re big fans of the current generation Hyundai Tucson, having awarded it our Mid-size SUV of the Year in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Now the wraps have come off the facelifted version, which has been “crafted with European customers in mind” according to Hyundai.



Since the fourth-generation Tucson was launched in 2020, many of its rivals have been updated or replaced with newer models - such as the Peugeot 3008, Skoda Karoq and Honda CR-V, so competition to the Hyundai is as tough as ever.



Having caught the revised Tucson testing a multitude of times, we’re not too surprised to see a rather mild update on the outside. Instead of taking on the blocky approach that’s been used for the new Santa Fe, the Tucson retains its existing “Parametric Dynamics” design language.







