Hyundai WRC Driver Killed In Pre-Race Practice

Professional rally driver Craig Breen was killed early yesterday, April 13, following an accident ahead of the Croatia Rally scheduled for next week. As of this writing, the race has not been canceled. Hyundai Motorsport has confirmed the tragic event.

"Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally," the official statement says. "Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. "Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time."