Hyundai Wants To Fund Startups In Trade For Use Of The Technology They Create

Hyundai is running its startup talent search yet again. The ZERO1NE Accelerator aims to find exciting new companies whose technologies can be invested in and eventually utilized by the Hyundai Group.

The automaker is accepting applications for the entire month of July, after which they will be reviewed by the company. By August 23, Hyundai says it will be ready to interview the most promising startups and the final selection of the chosen collaborators will be announced on September 8.