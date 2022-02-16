Hyundai Warms Up Radical Palisade Refresh During Arctic Testing

Hyundai is using out-of-the-box thinking to combat the chip shortage, and it's certainly necessary. Loads of new or refreshed models are on their way, and one of them is the Hyundai Palisade. We first saw spy shots of the updated SUV in Asia towards the end of October last year, but very little was apparent from these shots as the camouflage was extensive. Now, the Palisade is being tested near the Arctic Circle, and sadly, the copious camouflage has remained. Nevertheless, we have a clearer idea of what to expect than we did last year, and we can unpack the small details that are visible from our latest spy shots.



