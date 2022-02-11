Hyundai Warns 2018 Santa Fe Owners To Park Outside Over Fire Risk

Hyundai missed a total of 44,396 crossovers in a recall that relates to a risk of fires and must now issue a new recall for those vehicles. As a result, owners of the 2018 Santa Fe Sport are being asked to park outside and away from structures until a repair is performed. The recall relates to ABS modules in which an electrical short can develop. If that happens, the unit can catch fire while it’s driving or, alarmingly, when it’s parked, too. Hyundai believes that just one percent of the vehicles included in the recall are likely to develop this fault, but must take steps to prevent that from happening.



