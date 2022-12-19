Hyundai Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas And Gives A Present To Those That Were Either Naughty And Nice

Agent009 submitted on 12/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:07:24 PM
Hyundai issued Merry Christmas wishes a few days aogo and gave us all a present whether we were naughty or nice. What could this present be? Nestled in the photos section of their Facebook page are a few shots of the upcoming 2024 Kona.Did they meet your expectation or does Santa need to go back to the workshop and work on it a bit more?
