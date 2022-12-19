Hyundai Wishes Everyone A Merry Christmas And Gives A Present To Those That Were Either Naughty Or Nice

Hyundai issued Merry Christmas wishes a few days aogo and gave us all a present whether we were naughty or nice. 

What could this present be? 

Nestled in the photos section of their Facebook page are a few shots of the upcoming 2024 Kona.

Did they meet your expectation or does Santa need to go back to the workshop and work on it a bit more?











