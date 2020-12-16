Hyundai Working On A Hot 7,000 RPM Turbocharged 4 Cylinder

The Hyundai brand can mean very different things to those in the automotive space. To some, the Korean automaker produces reliable and honest cars, while others may see the brand’s exploits in motorsport like the World Rally Championship and TCR circuit racing. Regardless, a new 2.3-liter turbocharged engine is in the works, and it’s rumored to boast a 7,000 rpm redline.

Along with being fun to drive, it’s often said that hot versions of normal production cars can vastly boost sales. Mercedes has the AMG division, BMW has its M division, but Hyundai chose to go for N as its performance callsign. Launched alongside the i30 N at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, it takes after the first letter of the Namyang Research Center – headquarters of Hyundai-Kia Motors’ research and development – and the Nurburgring.